77th Emmys: Tramell Tillman makes history as outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Katherine LaNasa was named the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series Sunday night at the 77th Emmy Awards. She won for her role in The Pitt, beating out Patricia Arquette (Severance), Carrie Coon (The White Lotus), Julianne Nicholson (Paradise), Parker Posey (The White Lotus), Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus) and Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus).
She paid tribute to the nurses who inspired her character, Dana Evans, as well as The Pitt family; her children and husband; Warner Bros and HBO Max.
Tramell Tillman was then announced as outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Severance, taking home his first Emmy for his first-ever Emmy nomination; he makes history as the first Black man to win the award.
