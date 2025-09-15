77th Emmys: Seth Rogen’s 'The Studio' wins outstanding comedy series

It seems that Hollywood decided to celebrate a show about Hollywood. Seth Rogen's Apple TV+ series The Studio nabbed the Emmy Sunday night for outstanding comedy series.

The show, which was nominated for its debut season, beat out Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking and What We Do In The Shadows.

"I’ll do my best attempt at sincerity. If you watched our show, if you appreciated our show, if you voted for our show especially, thank you very much," Rogen said in his acceptance speech. "I’m legitimately embarrassed by how happy this makes me."

Looking to his cast and crew, he noted, "These are the best people I know and to have them spend their days with me, working with me, is truly one of the great honors of my life." He added, "Thank you so much. We couldn’t appreciate this more.”

The Studio had 23 nominations going into the night and picked up 13 awards. According to Variety, that is a record for the most wins for a comedy series, surpassing The Bear's 10 wins in 2023. The show also broke the record for the most wins by a freshman comedy series.

