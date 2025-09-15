77th Emmys: Hannah Einbinder, Jeff Hiller win outstanding supporting comedy actress, actor

Hannah Einbinder accepts the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series award for 'Hacks' onstage during the 77th Emmy Awards.(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
By Mary Pat Thompson
Hannah Einbinder won outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, while Jeff Hiller won outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series during Sunday night's 77th annual Emmy Awards.

Einbinder won her first Emmy for her role as Ava Daniels in the HBO Max series Hacks. She has previously been nominated three times for her performance in the role.

Einbinder acknowledged that fact in her acceptance speech, noting she will have to adjust her mindset because she used to tell herself it was cooler not to win the award. She thanked the cast and crew of Hacks, including her fellow winner and co-star Jean Smart, who she likened to the sun.

The other nominees for supporting actress in a comedy series were Liza Colón-Zayas for The BearKathryn Hahn for The StudioJanelle James for Abbott ElementaryCatherine O'Hara for The StudioSheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary and Jessica Williams for Shrinking.

Hiller, meanwhile, won for portraying Joel in the HBO Max series Somebody Somewhere. This was his first-ever nomination and win. He was nominated alongside Ike Barinholtz for The StudioColman Domingo for The Four SeasonsHarrison Ford for ShrinkingEbon Moss-Bachrach for The BearMichael Urie for Shrinking and Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

