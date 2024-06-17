77th Annual Tony Awards: The winners

The 77th Annual Tony Awards, hosted for the third straight year by Ariana DeBose, were handed out Sunday at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater in New York City and carried live on CBS.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Musical

The Outsiders

Best Play

Stereophonic

Best Revival of a Musical

Merrily We Roll Along

Best Revival of a Play

Appropriate

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Will Brill, Stereophonic

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Best Direction of a Musical

Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

Best Original Score

Suffs, music & lyrics: Shaina Taub

Best Book of a Musical

Suffs, Shaina Taub

Best Choreography

Justin Peck, Illinoise

Best Costume Design of a Play: Dede Ayite

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby

Best Orchestrations

Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Scenic Design of a Play

David Zinn, Stereophonic

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Hana S. Kim and Brian MacDevitt, The Outsiders

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jane Cox, Appropriate

Best Sound Design of a Play

Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Cody Spencer, The Outsiders

