76th Emmys: 'Baby Reindeer,' Richard Gadd, Jodie Foster win in Limited Series categories

Richard Gadd and Jodie Foster won the Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, respectively, during Sunday night's 76th annual Emmy Awards. Additionally, Gadd's Baby Reindeer picked up the prize for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

Gadd won his second Emmy of the night for his starring role in Baby Reindeer, while Foster was awarded for her portrayal of police chief Liz Danvers in Fargo.

Gadd won earlier in the evening for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series, when he said the success of Baby Reindeer is "the stuff of dreams."

"Ten years ago, I was down and outright. I never, ever thought I’d get my life together. I never ever thought I’d be able to rectify myself with what happened to me and get myself back on my feet again. Then here I am, just over a decade later, picking up one of the biggest writing awards in television,” Gadd said.

Baby Reindeer took home the top Limited or Anthology Series prize in a category that also included Fargo, Lessons in Chemistry, Ripley and True Detective: Night Country.

The other nominees for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie were Matt Bomer, Jon Hamm, Tom Hollander and Andrew Scott. In the Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category, the other nominees included Brie Larson, Juno Temple, Sofia Vergara and Naomi Watts.

