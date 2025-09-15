60th Anniversary The Doors celebration concert

Although i heard their music my entire life, I really got into The Doors when i was in Junior High. My mother never let me watch the film because she wasn’t a Jim Morrison fan. But I did get a subscription to Rolling Stone magazine as a birthday gift and they did several articles on The Doors. Eventually i would use my detasseling money to buy albums and The Doors were on that list. My mother didn’t dislike the music, just Jim’s antics. All these years later its good to see their music is still influential. Their music capture what I imagine the 90s were so well.

The Doors’ 60th Anniversary concert is set to take place on October 30 at Los Angeles’ Greek Theater, featuring original guitarist Robby Krieger alongside Perry Farrell, Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley, Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert DeLeo, and other notable musicians including members of Guns N’ Roses and Candlebox. The event, officially titled “A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration,” will showcase a full performance of the Morrison Hotel album plus classic Doors songs, with opening act Tripform led by Ray Manzarek’s son Pablo. “Sixty years or so ago when The Doors were happening, I had no idea that in the next century, we would still be talking about and playing The Doors records,” Krieger said in a press release. “I feel so blessed that just about every day someone stops me and recognizes me and wants to talk about The Doors. I like to say that it’s a good problem to have.” Tickets for the event are currently available via Ticketmaster.