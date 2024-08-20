5 Things about Robert Plant you may not know....

Happy Birthday to Robert Plant, 76 today!

By Axel Lowe

Happy Birthday to Robert Anthony Plant, 76 years old today!

Here are 5 things about Robert Plant you might not have known…

  1. Robert Plant studied to be an accountant, his father wanted him to be an accountant, but luckily for us he quit after two weeks.
  2. He wasn’t Led Zeppelin’s first choice. Jimmy Page originally considered Donavan and Steve Winwood before choosing.
  3. Robert Plant is a huge Elvis Presley fan. Led Zeppelin met Elvis a few times in the 70s and Robert Plant even sat front row at two of Elvis’s concerts.
  4. Robert Plant had a breakdown after his son, Karac, died in 1977 at the age of 5. Karac died from a stomach virus. The Led Zeppelin song All of My Love was written for Karac.
  5. Robert Plant has an estimated net worth of $220 million.
