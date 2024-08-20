5 Things about Robert Plant you may not know....

Happy Birthday to Robert Anthony Plant, 76 years old today!
Here are 5 things about Robert Plant you might not have known…
- Robert Plant studied to be an accountant, his father wanted him to be an accountant, but luckily for us he quit after two weeks.
- He wasn’t Led Zeppelin’s first choice. Jimmy Page originally considered Donavan and Steve Winwood before choosing.
- Robert Plant is a huge Elvis Presley fan. Led Zeppelin met Elvis a few times in the 70s and Robert Plant even sat front row at two of Elvis’s concerts.
- Robert Plant had a breakdown after his son, Karac, died in 1977 at the age of 5. Karac died from a stomach virus. The Led Zeppelin song All of My Love was written for Karac.
- Robert Plant has an estimated net worth of $220 million.