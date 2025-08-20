5 things about Robert Plant you may not know.

(GERMANY OUT) Robert Anthony Plant, CBE (* 20. August 1948 in West Bromwich, Staffordshire, britischer Rockmusiker. Von der Gründung 1968 bis zur Auflösung 1980 war er Leadsänger der britischen Rockband Led Zeppelin) gastiert mit seiner neuen Band The Sensational Space Shifters auf seiner "Band of Joy"-TourE-Werk Köln (Photo by Brill/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Happy 77th Birthday to Robert Plant. Here’s 5 things about “Golden God” you may not know:

1) He briefly trained to be a chartered accountant before pursuing music .

2) He wasn’t Jimmy Page’s first choice for Led Zeppelin’s lead singer.

3) Elvis Presley once teased him about not owning his own plane.

4) He suffered a breakdown after the death of his son, Karac.

5) The Led Zeppelin song “All of My Love” was written for Karac.

What do you get Robert for his birthday? Nothing, he can buy his own gifts, Robert Plant has a net worth of 200 million.