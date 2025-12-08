- He’s a long-time Health Advocate: Collen has been a vegetarian for decades, went vegan for a time, and has been alcohol-free for over 25 years, embracing a clean-living philosophy that contrasts with rockstar stereotypes.
- His First Def Leppard Solo Was a One-Take Wonder: The famous guitar solo on Def Leppard album’s “Stagefright” was the first thing he ever recorded for the band, and he nailed it in a single take.
- He Got His Start with the Band Girl: Before Def Leppard, Collen played with the glam-rock band Girl, whose success helped launch his career.
- He Learned Slide Guitar from a Joe Walsh Tutorial: He credits Joe Walsh with teaching him how to play slide guitar, highlighting a practical, self-taught approach to musicianship.
- His Calls Laguna Hills, CA his home and is a Minimalist: Despite being a rock icon, his current home and recording studio is surprisingly basic, focusing on essentials rather than elaborate.
5 Things About Phil Collen You May Not Know...
0