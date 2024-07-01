4 things to look forward to in July....

1. In sports: The Summer Olympics start later this month in Paris. There are a few events on the 24th and 25th, but the opening ceremony is the 26th. The games run through August 11th.

Also, the ESPY Awards are the 11th . . . Wimbledon runs through the 14th . . . the MLB All-Star Game is the 16th . . . golf’s Open Championship starts the 18th . . . the WNBA All-Star Game is the 20th . . . and if it counts as a “sport,” ESPN2 has the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest this Thursday, but no Joey Chestnut.

2. A few big movies are out this month: “Despicable Me 4″ this Wednesday . . . Eddie Murphy’s new “Beverly Hills Cop” movie on Netflix the same day . . . “Twisters” is out the 19th . . . and “Deadpool & Wolverine” opens July 26th.

3. On TV: Shark Week starts next Sunday . . . “The Bachelorette” returns next Monday . . . a new “Exploding Kittens” series hit Netflix the 12th . . . “Big Brother” is back the 17th . . .”Cobra Kai” on the 18th . .

4. And finally, the holidays: The big one is the Fourth of July, but we’ve also got National Bikini Day on Friday and Amazon Prime Day is July 16th and 17th this year.