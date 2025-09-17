34 years ago, today....

On September 17, 1991, Guns N’ Roses dropped their long-awaited new record on an expectant public. Except it wasn’t one record, it was two. And they weren’t single albums, they were doubles. The release of Use Your Illusion I (orange cover) and Use Your Illusion II (blue cover) on the same day was the epitome of rock’n’roll excess from the band that was all about excess at the time...I mean, November Rain has 4 guitar solos in one song! LouderSound ranked the top 5 songs from these 2 albums, do you agree? Where’s November Rain, Yesterdays, Pretty Tied Up????

Axel Lowe

5. The Garden

4. Breakdown

3. Coma

2. Civil War

1. Estranged