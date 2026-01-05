31st annual Critics Choice Awards: The winners

The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards took place Sunday night, hosted by Chelsea Handler. The show aired across E! and USA networks. Here's the list of winners:
Film categories
Best picture
One Battle After Another
Best actor
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Best actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Best supporting actor
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Best supporting actress
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Best young actor/actress
Miles Caton, Sinners
Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best original screenplay
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best adapted screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best cinematography
Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams
Best production design
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Frankenstein
Best editing
Stephen Mirrione, F1
Best costume design
Kate Hawley, Frankenstein
Best hair and makeup
Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Frankenstein
Best visual effects
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett, Avatar: Fire and Ash
Best animated feature
KPop Demon Hunters
Best comedy
The Naked Gun
Best foreign language film
The Secret Agent
Best song
"Golden," Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 and Teddy, KPop Demon Hunters
Best score
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Best casting and ensemble
Francine Maisler, Sinners
Best stunt design
Wade Eastwood, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
Best sound
Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John, F1
TV categories
Best drama series
The Pitt
Best actor in a drama series
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best actress in a drama series
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Best supporting actor in a drama series
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Best supporting actress in a drama series
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Best comedy series
The Studio
Best actor in a comedy series
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Best actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best supporting actor in a comedy series
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Best supporting actress in a comedy series
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Best limited series
Adolescence
Best movie made for television
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Best actor in a limited series or movie made for television
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Best actress in a limited series or movie made for television
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Best foreign language series
Squid Game
Best animated series
South Park
Best talk show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Best comedy special
SNL50: The Anniversary Special
Best variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
