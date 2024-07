Ferris said it best, life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.

Redbox Is Closing All of Its Rental Kiosks. This comes as Redbox and its parent company Chicken Soup for the Soul announced liquidation of all assets.

Redbox had over 40,000 kiosks across the U.S. and Canada. What would be the most creative repurposing for a 6X4 foot red box? There’s 40,000 of them.

Axel