Independent Contributor

The AI race is exposing weaknesses in business data strategies by highlighting problems with data quality, silos, governance, infrastructure, and information management that can limit AI performance.

McKinsey's 2025 State of AI survey revealed that 88% of organizations now use AI in at least one business function. The technology is spreading quickly across departments, workflows, and decision-making processes.

Yet, many businesses are discovering that adopting AI is easier than preparing the data behind it.

Projects that appear promising in testing can run into problems when information is incomplete, inconsistent, duplicated, or scattered across multiple systems. More often than not, AI is not creating these issues. It is exposing weaknesses that already existed beneath the surface.

Poor Data Quality Is Becoming More Visible

AI systems depend on accurate and consistent information. Incomplete, outdated, or duplicate data can quickly undermine results.

A customer database containing duplicate records, missing information, or conflicting entries may create problems that were less noticeable in traditional reporting environments. AI tools, however, can amplify those issues by producing unreliable outputs based on flawed inputs.

Data Silos Are Limiting AI Potential

Many organizations store information across disconnected systems, making it difficult for AI tools to access a complete picture of the business.

Customer records, financial data, operational information, and sales activity may exist in separate platforms that do not communicate effectively with one another. As a result, AI systems may be forced to work with fragmented information rather than a unified view of the organization.

The more disconnected the data, the harder it becomes for AI tools to generate accurate insights and support informed decision-making. Many organizations are reassessing their data architecture and how information moves between systems, departments, and applications.

Governance Gaps Are Creating Risk

AI adoption is accelerating, and companies are discovering weaknesses in data ownership, security policies, compliance practices, and accountability. Questions that once received little attention are becoming harder to avoid:

Who is responsible for maintaining data accuracy?

Which employees can access sensitive information?

How is data being used, shared, and protected?

AI systems can process large volumes of information quickly, making governance issues more visible when policies are unclear or inconsistently applied. Organizations that lack clear standards may find it more difficult to manage risk as AI becomes more deeply integrated into business operations.

Legacy Infrastructure Is Slowing Progress

Older databases and systems often struggle to support the speed, scale, and integration requirements of modern AI applications.

Common challenges include:

Limited integration between systems

Slow data processing capabilities

Inconsistent data formats

Difficulty supporting real-time analytics

Restricted access to information across departments

Many of these systems were designed for reporting and recordkeeping rather than AI-driven analysis. As businesses expand their use of AI, infrastructure limitations that were once manageable can become significant obstacles.

The AI Race Will Be Won on Stronger Data Foundations

The unfolding AI race is revealing data challenges that many businesses have carried for years. Issues involving data quality, silos, governance, infrastructure, and collection practices can limit the value organizations get from AI investments. Improving data readiness is becoming just as important as adopting the technology.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.