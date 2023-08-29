Winning Weekend: Your Chance to Win 97.1 The River Presents Aerosmith Tickets!

Listen Labor Day Weekend for Your Chance to Win!

Aerosmith Tour 2023

After 50 years, 10 world tours and playing for over 100 million fans…it’s time for one last go. 97.1 The River Presents Aerosmith PEACE OUT™ with special guest The Black Crowes on Saturday, October 14 at State Farm Arena.

Rock out with 97.1 The River this Labor Day weekend for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Tickets for this show are SOLD OUT.

Get ready to see one of the most significant American rock bands in history one last time during this not-to-be-missed final tour. Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/2/23-9/3/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to 97.1 The River Presents Aerosmith PEACE OUT™ with special guest The Black Crowes on Saturday, October 14 at State Farm Arena (ARV: Minimum of $150.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group

