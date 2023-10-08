Ticket Vault: Your Chance to Win Queen + Adam Lambert Tickets!

QyListen Weekdays at 7:20a and 5:20p for Your Chance to Win!

Queen adam lambert 2023 atlanta

Don’t Stop Us Now! The Ticket Vault is cracking wide open! Listen this week at 7:20a and 5:20p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Queen + Adam Lambert The Rhapsody Tour at State Farm Arena on October 23!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Tickets to this show are sold out!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/9/23 - 10/13/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Queen + Adam Lambert on October 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Minimum ARV: $119.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.



©2021 Cox Media Group

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!