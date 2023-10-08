Ticket Vault: Your Chance to Win Queen + Adam Lambert Tickets!

Don’t Stop Us Now! The Ticket Vault is cracking wide open! Listen this week at 7:20a and 5:20p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Queen + Adam Lambert The Rhapsody Tour at State Farm Arena on October 23!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Tickets to this show are sold out!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/9/23 - 10/13/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Queen + Adam Lambert on October 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Minimum ARV: $119.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.









©2021 Cox Media Group