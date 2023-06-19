Ticket Vault: Foreigner!

The Ticket Vault is opening up Tuesday through Friday this week at 7:20am and 5:20pm! We have your chance to win tickets to see Foreigner for the “Historic Farewell” Tour with special guest Loverboy at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 6, 2023.

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.

Contest Number: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/20/22-6/23/22. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Eight (8) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Foreigner at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 6, 2023 (ARV: Minimum of $118.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

