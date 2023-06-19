Kaedy Kiely has Your Chance to Win Tickets to The Cure!

Listen to Kaedy Kiely on your ride home from work this week and you could win a pair of tickets to The Cure “Shows Of A Lost World” Tour with The Twilight Sad at State Farm Arena on June 27, 2023.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Tickets for The Cure at State Farm Arena are sold out.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/20/23-6/23/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to The Cure at State Farm Arena on June 27, 2023. (ARV: Minimum of $118.00 based on availability and seat location). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

