Kaedy Kiely has Your Chance to Win Tickets to The Cure!

Listen mornings 5AM to 10AM for your chance to win!

The Cure

Listen to Kaedy Kiely on your ride home from work this week and you could win a pair of tickets to The Cure “Shows Of A Lost World” Tour with The Twilight Sad at State Farm Arena on June 27, 2023.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Tickets for The Cure at State Farm Arena are sold out.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/20/23-6/23/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to The Cure at State Farm Arena on June 27, 2023. (ARV: Minimum of $118.00 based on availability and seat location). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

