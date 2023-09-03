Mornings: You Could Win Music Midtown Tickets!

Listen in Monday-Friday from 6AM to 10AM for your chance to win.

Music Midtown

We’ve got more chances to win on the way! Listen to every morning (9/5-8 and 9/11-14) for your chance to score a pair of 1-Day passes to Music Midtown to see Guns n’ Roses on September 17th at Piedmont Park!

Full weekend schedule and tickets available at MusicMidtown.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/5/23 - 9/14/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Eight (8) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of 1-Day passes to Music Midtown, on September 17 at Piedmont Park. (Minimum ARV: $310.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.


