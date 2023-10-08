Mornings with Axel Lowe: Your Chance to Win Tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra!

Rock out with The River’s newest family member, Axel Lowe, on your ride in to work this week and you could win a pair of tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More on December 10, 2023 at Gas South Arena at 7pm.

Get tickets at Ticketmaster.com. No password needed. And $1 from every ticket sold for the 7p show will go to Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/9/23-10/13/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra on December 10, 2203 at Gas South Arena at 7pm. (ARV: Minimum of $78.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309

