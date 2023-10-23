Mornings with Axel Lowe: Your Chance to Win Tickets to Eagles!

Rock out with Axel Lowe on your ride in to work this week and you could win a pair of tickets to the sold out Eagles for The Long Goodbye Final Tour with special guest Steely Dan on November 2nd at State Farm Arena.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Tickets for this show are sold out so make sure you’re listening to win!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/23/23-10/27/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Eagles on November 2 at State Farm Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.





©2021 Cox Media Group