Middays: Your Chance to Win Tickets to A Haunting in Venice!

Listen Middays 10AM to 3PM for your chance to win!

A HAUNTING IN VENICE (20th Century Studios/20th Century Studios)

Listen to English Nick Middays this week (Tuesday-Thursday) for you could win a pair of tickets to see the new film A Haunting in Venice. Starring Kenneth Branagh, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Kyle Allen and more! Based on the mystery novel Hallowe’en Party by Agatha Christy, Hercule Poirot’s most terrifying case. RATED PG-13. Only In theaters September 15. TICKETS ON SALE NOW.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/5/23-9/8/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to A Haunting in Venice, in theaters September 15, 2023 (ARV: Minimum of $30.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.


©2021 Cox Media Group

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash 2023!

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!