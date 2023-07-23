Middays: Your Chance to Win Tickets to Atlanta Rhythm Section!

Listen Middays 10AM to 3PM for your chance to win!

Atlanta Rhythm Section

Listen to English Nick Middays this week for you could win a pair of tickets to see Atlanta Rhythm Section on December 3 at Buckhead Theatre.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/24/23-07/28/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to Atlanta Rhythm Section on December 3, 2023 at Buckhead Theatre. (ARV: Minimum of $70.00 based on availability and seat location) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.


