Middays: Your Chance to Win a $100 Smoothie King Gift Card

Listen to English Nick Middays this week for you could win a $100 Smoothie King gift card! Smoothie King is bringing back a summertime favorite, the X-Treme Watermelon Smoothie, and introducing a NEW lip-smacking smoothie to help our summer guests keep cool: X-Treme Watermelon Lemonade. The X-Treme Watermelon™ and X-Treme Watermelon Lemonade™ smoothies are an easy way to pack more power and flavor into your summer treat. Don’t treat yourself with empty calories this summer. Blast your buds with Smoothie King’s Watermelon smoothies.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

You can get more info about the X-Treme Watermelon and new X-Treme Watermelon Lemonade Smoothies at SmoothieKing.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/10/23-07/14/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: one (1) $100 digital gif card to Smoothie King. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.





©2021 Cox Media Group