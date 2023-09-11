Listen Middays for your Chance to Win Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tickets!

Listen Weekdays from 10AM - 3PM for your chance to win.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

This week English Nick has your chance to win a pair of tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More on December 10, 2023 at Gas South Arena at 2pm.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is getting back out on the road this holiday season, and we’re celebrating the announcement of their upcoming tour, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More at Gas South Arena for only $39 plus fees for one week ONLY! Tickets on sale Friday, Sep 15 at 10am while supplies last (or Fri, Sep 22 at 11:59pm)

Get tickets at LiveNation.com. No password needed. Can’t wait to see you all at the show!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/11/23 - 9/15/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra on December 10, 2023 at Gas South Arena. (Minimum ARV: $78.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.



