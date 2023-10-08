Kaedy Kiely has Your Chance to Win Tickets to Sips Under the Sea!

Listen to Kaedy Kiely on your drive home this week and you could win a pair of tickets to Sips Under the Sea Halloween on October 27, 2023 at the Georgia Aquarium!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

The ocean is deep, dark, and there’s no telling what’s lurking just below the surface. Face your fears and discover what makes the ocean such a mysterious and unexplored place at our Sips Under the Sea: Halloween, exclusively for our 21+ guests. Wear your favorite Halloween costume as you walk through our galleries, stop by the bar to grab a drink, and dance!

Sips Under the Sea is a unique, themed cocktail party exclusively for adults 21 and older. This after-hours event features popular cocktails, dining options, a live DJ from AMP’D Entertainment, and access to the Aquarium’s main galleries.

Tickets on sale at GeorgiaAquarium.org.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/9/23-10/13/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners 9will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Sips Under the Sea on October 27, 2023 at the Georgia Aquarium. (ARV: Minimum of $123.98 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group