Kaedy Kiely has Your Chance to Win Tickets to Mother’s Finest!

Listen to Kaedy Kiely this week between 3pm and 7pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Mother’s Finest on August 12 at The Buckhead Theatre.

Contest Number: 404-741-9797

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/24/23-7/28/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Mother’s Finest on August 12 at Buckhead Theatre. (ARV: Minimum of $60.0 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.









©2021 Cox Media Group