Kaedy Kiely has Your Chance to Win Tickets to Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top!

Listen to Kaedy Kiely on your drive home this week and you could win a pair of tickets to Lynyrd Skynyrd + ZZ Top for “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man” Tour on September 5, 2024 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Tickets on sale Friday, November 3 @ 10am at LiveNation.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/30/23-11/3/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top on September 5, 2024 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group