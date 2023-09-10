Kaedy Kiely has Your Chance to Win Tickets to Daniel Tosh!

Listen to Kaedy Kiely this week between 3pm and 7pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see comedian and host of Tosh.0, Daniel Tosh for the “Sweet T Tour” on September 22 at The Fox Theatre.

Contest Number: 404-741-9797

Tickets on sale at FoxTheatre.org.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/11/23-9/15/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Daniel Tosh on September 22 at The Fox Theatre . (ARV: Minimum of $70.0 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.









