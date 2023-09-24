Kaedy Kiely has Your Chance to Win Tickets to Chicago!

Listen to Kaedy Kiely on your drive home this week and you could win a pair of tickets to see the band Chicago on September 30, 2023 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

You can get your ticket at LiveNation.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/25/23-09/29/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Chicago on September 30, 2023 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. (ARV: Minimum of $75.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

