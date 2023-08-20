Kaedy Kiely has Your Chance to Win Tickets to 97.1 The River Presents: Steve Miller Band

Attention all Space Cowboys! When you listen to Kaedy Kiely this week between 3pm and 7pm you could win a pair of tickets to an awesome night with Steve Miller Band celebrating the 50th Anniversary of The Joker at The Fox Theatre on December 17, 2023.

Contest Number: 404-741-9797

Tickets on sale at FoxTheatre.org.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/21/23-8/25/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Steve Miller Band on December 17 at The Fox Theatre. (ARV: Minimum of $80.0 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.









