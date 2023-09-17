Kaedy Kiely has Your Chance to Win Tickets to 97.1 The River Presents: Kansas

Listen to English Nick on your drive in this week and you could win a pair of tickets to see 97.1 The River Presents Kansas: Another Fork in the Road 50th Anniversary on December 2, 2023 at The Fabulous Fox Theatre

Brought to you by The Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays and Associates.

Tickets on sale now at FoxTheatre.org.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/18/23-9/22/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Kansas at The Fox Theatre on December 2, 2023. (ARV: Minimum of $99.00 based on availability and seat location). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group