Kaedy Kiely has Your Chance to Win a $100 for Spa Sydell

Listen to Kaedy Kiely on your ride home this week for your chance to win a $100 Spa Sydell gift card!

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner! Don’t forget to spoil your loved ones this Valentine’s Day with the perfect gift of self-care at Spa Sydell.

The iconic burgundy gift certificate, or e-cards are now available at SpaSydell.com

Contest Number: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/02/26-2/06/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: one (1) $100 Spa Sydell Gift Card. (ARV: $100.00 ). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

