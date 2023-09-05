Enter Here for Your Chance to Win Suite Tickets to Bert Kreischer!

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of suite tickets to enjoy a night of laughs with comedian Bert Kreischer for the Tops off World Tour on September 16, 2023 at State Farm Arena!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/28/2023 05:00am – 9/10/2023 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com select the “97.1 The River Presents Steve Miller Band” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about September 11, 2023, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive Two (2) suite tickets to Bert Kreischer on September 16, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $300.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.





©2023 Cox Media Group