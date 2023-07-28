Enter for a Chance to Win a VIP Birthday Bash Experience!

The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash with Bret Michael’s Parti Gras featuring special guests Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship, plus special appearances by Steve Augeri & Mark McGrath with surprise guests & celebrity friends!

It all goes down on Saturday, August 5th at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre! Tickets are on sale now. CLICK HERE for more info!

Experience includes:

Four (4) tickets to 97.1 The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash

Four (4) passes to the VIP area

Four (4) passes to a pre-concert party with Bret Michaels





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/24/2023 5:00am – 7/30/2023 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com select the “97.1 The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about July 31, 2023, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive Four (4) tickets to Bret Michael’s Party Gras, Four (4) passes to the VIP area, and four (4) passes to the pre-party concert with Bret Michaels at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on August 5, 2023. (ARV: Minimum of $400.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

