English Nick has your Tickets to Tunes From The Tombs!

This week English Nick has your chance to win four tickets to Oakland Cemetery’s fall festival returning Sunday, September 24! Sunday in the Park 2023 will again host the Tunes from the Tombs music festival where you’ll enjoy music from headliners Fireside Collective and Jon Stickley Trio along with local acts The Aint Sisters and Black Lion Reggae.

A festival in a cemetery? Yes! Just as the Victorians brought blankets and musical instruments to picnic in cemeteries and celebrate life, we invite you to celebrate at Oakland’s longest-running event and enjoy live music, tours of Oakland, craft beers and wine, an artist market, an Oakland Museum Store shop, a fabulous line-up of food trucks, a children’s craft area, a historical costume contest, and so much more.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/11/23-09/15/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Four (4) tickets to attend Tunes from the Tombs at Oakland Cemetery on September 25, 2022. (ARV: Minimum of $80 based on availability and seat location) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.









