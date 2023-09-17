English Nick has your Tickets to the Motul Petit Le Mans!

This week English Nick has your chance to win a pair of tickets to Motul Petit Le Mans, happening at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Braselton from October 11-14, 2023.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Tickets are on sale at RoadAtlanta.com.

For the past 20+ years, Motul Petit Le Mans has been THE sporting event in the southeast to experience. With four days’ worth of on-track battles, culminating in the 10-hour IMSA WeatherTech Championship finale showdown on Saturday, October 14th, the action is nonstop. Once you add in the heated manufacturer and team rivalries, Kids Zone, vendors, food trucks, displays, car corrals, camping, and so much more, this event has it all, and at family-friendly prices, too!





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/18/23-09/22/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to attend the Motul Petit Le Mans on October 1, 2022. (ARV: Minimum of $95 based on availability and seat location) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.









