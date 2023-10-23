English Nick Has Your Chance to Win Tickets to Atlanta Chili Cook Off!

Every day the tickets get better! Listen to English Nick while you work this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More on December 10, 2023 at Gas South Arena at 7pm. Monday will win tickets in the 5th row by Friday, you’ll be sitting in the very first row for the show!

Get tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

And $1 from every ticket sold for the 7p show will go to Atlanta Community Food Bank.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/23/23 - 10/27/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra on December 10, 2023 at Gas South Arena. (Minimum ARV: $199.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.





©2023 Cox Media Group