Eagles The Long Goodbye: Your Chance To Win Four Tickets!

Eagles

Cause I’m already gone! Enter below for your chance to win four great tickets to experience The Long Goodbye! The Eagles final tour with special guest Steely Dan on November 2 at State Farm Arena.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/12/2023 2:00pm – 10/29/2023 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com select the “Eagles The Long Goodbye: Your Chance To Win Four Tickets!” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about October 30, 2023, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive four (4) tickets to Eagles on November 2, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $1198.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

