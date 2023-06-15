Dads Rock Winning Weekend Presented by Atlanta Hot Tub Center – Your Hot Tub and Swim Spa Superstore

Listen Saturday and Sunday for your chance to win tickets to concerts all summer long!

Dads Rock Weekend 2023

It’s a Dads Rock Block Weekend on The River! We will be giving you Rock Blocks all day Saturday and Sunday, with your chance to win a pair of tickets to a rockin’ concert this summer, plus all winners will be qualified for a chance to win the ULTIMATE Father’s Day gift... a pair of tickets to all seven concerts.

Dads Rock Winning Weekend is presented by Atlanta Hot Tub Center – Your Hot Tub and Swim Spa Superstore!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797


NO PURCH. NEC. Starts 6/17/23 at 10:00 am, ends 6/18/23 at 7:30 pm. Open to legal GA res.; 18+. To enter, listen to 97.1 The River for cue to call, call 404-741-9797, and be designated caller. Qualifier odds vary; grand prize odds: 1:10. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.971theriver.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.







©2021 Cox Media Group

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River Presents: Styx

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!