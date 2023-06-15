Dads Rock Winning Weekend Presented by Atlanta Hot Tub Center – Your Hot Tub and Swim Spa Superstore

It’s a Dads Rock Block Weekend on The River! We will be giving you Rock Blocks all day Saturday and Sunday, with your chance to win a pair of tickets to a rockin’ concert this summer, plus all winners will be qualified for a chance to win the ULTIMATE Father’s Day gift... a pair of tickets to all seven concerts.

Dads Rock Winning Weekend is presented by Atlanta Hot Tub Center – Your Hot Tub and Swim Spa Superstore!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797





NO PURCH. NEC. Starts 6/17/23 at 10:00 am, ends 6/18/23 at 7:30 pm. Open to legal GA res.; 18+. To enter, listen to 97.1 The River for cue to call, call 404-741-9797, and be designated caller. Qualifier odds vary; grand prize odds: 1:10. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.971theriver.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.





















©2021 Cox Media Group