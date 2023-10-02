97.1 The River Presents Aerosmith: Your Chance to Win FOUR Tickets

NOTE: The 2023 Aerosmith tour has been postponed. The Prize will be awarded for the postponed date, TBD in 2024. Click here for details on the tour.

After 50 years, 10 world tours and playing for over 100 million fans…it’s time for one last go. 97.1 The River Presents Aerosmith PEACE OUT™ with special guest The Black Crowes on Saturday, October 14 at State Farm Arena. And you could be there!

Enter below for your chance to win FOUR tickets to the concert.

Tickets are pretty much SOLD OUT but there are a few left at ticketmaster.com.

Get ready to see one of the most significant American rock bands in history one last time during this not-to-be-missed final tour. Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/2/2023 5:00pm – 10/10/2023 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at 971TheRiver.com select the “97.1 The River Presents Aerosmith” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about October 11, 2023, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive Four (4) tickets to 97.1 The River Presents Aerosmith PEACE OUT™ with special guest The Black Crowes on Saturday, October 14 at State Farm Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $300.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.





©2023 Cox Media Group