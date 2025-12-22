97.1 The River Blocks of Cash Listen for the keyword weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12n, 2p and 5p!

We’ve got five chances every weekday for you to score $1,000! The 97.1 The River Blocks of Cash Contest starts Monday, January 12 and goes through Friday, February 6*. That’s FOUR WEEKS of chances to win every weekday!

Here’s how you could win from 97.1 The River:

· Listen to 97.1 The River Monday, January 12 through Friday, February 6* weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm (Noon), 2pm, and 5pm*

· We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

· You have 30 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below (until 30 minutes past the hour)

· One lucky nationwide listener will get paid $1,000

*Excluding January 19, 2024 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)