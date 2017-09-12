Now Playing
ROAD CLOSURES

Metro Atlanta Roads Closed from Irma

Posted: September 12, 2017

The River’s Rockin’ Ride 2017 Finale

97.1 The River wants to put YOU behind the wheel of a RAM 1500 from Ed Voyles – Your RAM Truck Headquarters!

Join us Sunday, September 17* at Ed Voyles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Marietta for the Grand Finale.

One lucky winner will win  The River’s Rockin’ Ride!

The Grand Prize also includes a YETI cooler and Big Green Egg from Georgia Spa Co. plus $500 worth of outdoor equipment.

*Date of Grand Finale Event is subject to change, and pre-selected Finalists will be notified if a change occurs.

