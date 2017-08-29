Now Playing
Hurricane Harvey Relief

Posted: August 29, 2017

Help the Victims of Hurricane Harvey

Zac Morgan

Trust us, we heard you. And we want to help, too.  

So we're collecting bottled water, filling up a truck and taking it to Houston!  

This version of "Convoy of Care" will be hosted by Cox Media Group - specifically, News 95-5 and AM 750, KISS 104.1, B98.5, 97.1 The River, WSB-TV, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,  

If you're interested in donating, bring your bottled water to our studios (1601 W Peachtree Street NE Atlanta, GA 30309) between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.  

So help us spread the word using #AtlantaCares and we'll see you at the truck!  

Thanks to Atlanta Peach Movers for providing the truck and movers to help load it!

