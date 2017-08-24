Now Playing
Posted: September 01, 2017

Laid Back Festival Exclusive Ticket Price!

Comments
Laid Back Festival in the spirit of Gregg Allman
Laid Back Festival in the spirit of Gregg Allman

Monday through Wednesday of this week, we are giving you two chances a day to win a pair of tickets to Laid Back Festival at Verizon Amphitheatre on October 14!

Headlining this year’s festival is Lynyrd Skynyrd along with The Gregg Allman Band featuring Devon Allman performing his father’s last album “Southern Blood” in its entirety plus Allman Brothers Band favorites.

They will be joined by Bishop Gunn and Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band. 

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com 

AND Monday at 6am through Wednesday at midnight, you can get tickets for just $19.71, while they last!

Use the code RIVER at check out.

