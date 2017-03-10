Now Playing
Posted: October 03, 2017

Bob Seger Tour Dates Postponed

10-3-17  —

Bob Seger announced today that he will have to postpone upcoming tour dates upon receiving his doctor’s orders to attend to an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae. No further details are available at this time.

Seger commented “I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll. It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon.” 

Seger and his Silver Bullet Band played the 13th sold out show of their 2017 Runaway Train Tour last Thursday in Pittsburgh. On Saturday, Seger had to postpone his 14th show in Columbus. 

Rescheduled dates will be announced when available. Tickets sold for concerts that are being rescheduled will be honored at the new dates. 

The following tour dates have been postponed: 

Sep 30 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena 

Oct 5 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena 

Oct 7 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena 

Oct 10 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena 

Oct 12 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center 

Oct 14 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center 

Oct 19 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion 

Oct 21 Frisco, TX Ford Center at The Star 

Oct 24 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center 

Oct 26 Denver, CO Pepsi Center 

Oct 28 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena 

Nov 2 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena 

Nov 4 Inglewood, CA The Forum 

Nov 7 Boise, ID Ford Center 

Nov 9 Portland, OR Moda Center 

Nov 11 Seattle, WA KeyArena 

Nov 13 Billings, MT Rimrock Auto Arena 

Nov 15 St. Paul, MN XCEL Energy Center 

Nov 17 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

For more information, visit www.bobseger.com.

