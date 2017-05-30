Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
97.1 The River
Last Song Played
Classic Hits

Posted: May 30, 2017

Winning Weekend: Daryl Hall & John Oates

Comments

All weekend we have your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears For Fears at Infinite Energy Center on Sunday June 11, 2017! 

Plus everyone who wins will be entered for a chance to win the Grand Prize: VIP tickets and VIP Packages which include: A limited edition tour lithograph based upon original Hall & Oates artwork, a gift bag which includes tour-themed merchandise, a copy of John Oates' memoir "Change of Seasons" and commemorative tour laminate and lanyard.

Tickets on sale at InfinteEnergyCenter.com 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
The Other Side of the River - HD2 Listen Live Now
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation