All weekend we have your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears For Fears at Infinite Energy Center on Sunday June 11, 2017!

Plus everyone who wins will be entered for a chance to win the Grand Prize: VIP tickets and VIP Packages which include: A limited edition tour lithograph based upon original Hall & Oates artwork, a gift bag which includes tour-themed merchandise, a copy of John Oates' memoir "Change of Seasons" and commemorative tour laminate and lanyard.

Tickets on sale at InfinteEnergyCenter.com