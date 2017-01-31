We’re turning another year older and to us that’s a good enough excuse to throw another party!

Keady Kiely has your chance to win tickets to The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash 2017 featuring Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton, before you can buy them! The concert is happening at Verizon Amphitheatre on Sunday, July 16.

Tickets go on sale February 10 at 10am at LiveNation.com

Make sure you sign up for the River Newsletter BEFORE February 8th to get an exclusive pre-sale code to buy tickets before the public.