Posted: May 30, 2017

Win: Birthday Bash Tickets

Celebrate the holiday weekend with us! We have your chance to win a pair of tickets to The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash 2017 presented by Gordo’s Cheese Dip featuring Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton! Plus one Grand Prize Winner will get to meet Steve Miller at the concert! 

The concert is happening at Verizon Amphitheatre on Sunday, July 16.

Tickets are on sale NOW at LiveNation.com

