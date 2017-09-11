Now Playing
Posted: September 11, 2017

Win It All Weekend: Dead & Company

All weekend long, we have your chance to win a pair of ticket to Dead & Company at Philips Arena on November 29.  

The celebrated group features original Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir alongside singer/guitarist John Mayer, Allman Brothers’ bassist Oteil Burbridge and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. Continuing in the tradition of the Grateful Dead, the group draws from the Dead’s vast catalog of songs and is taking the iconic music catalogue to new heights. 

Tickets are available NOW at LiveNation.com 

