The celebrated group features original Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir alongside singer/guitarist John Mayer, Allman Brothers’ bassist Oteil Burbridge and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. Continuing in the tradition of the Grateful Dead, the group draws from the Dead’s vast catalog of songs and is taking the iconic music catalogue to new heights.

